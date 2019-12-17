„Rolling Stone“: Die 15 besten Metal-Weihnachtssongs

Wer genug von den sanften Klängen von „Last Christmas”, “Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht“ und „All I Want For Christmas Is You“ hat, sondern lieber lautere und vor allem härtere Musik in der besinnlichen Zeit hören möchte, der wird jetzt beim „Rolling Stone Magazine“ fündig. Die Zeitschrift hat die 15 besten Metalsongs zur Weihnachtszeit zusammengestellt. Darunter finden sich beispielsweise Stücke wie „Mistress for Christmas“ von „AC/DC“, „Silent Night“ von „Manowar“ und „Kidnap the Sandy Claws“ von „Korn“ sowie „Stripper Christmas Summer Weekend“ von „GWAR“ und Christopher Lees „Little Drummer Boy“.

Hier die 15 besten Metal-Weihnachtssongs:

1. „Mistress for Christmas“ – AC/DC

2. “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” – Twisted Sister

3. “Red Water (Christmas Mourning)” – Type O Negative

4. “Christmas With the Devil” – Spinal Tap

5. “Silent Night“ – Manowar

6. „We Three Kings” – Halford

7. „Kidnap the Sandy Claws“ – Korn

8. “Viking Christmas” – Amon Amarth

9. “No Presents for Christmas” – King Diamond

10. “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” – Dio mit Tony Iommi

11. “Run, Rudolph, Run” – Lemmy, Billy F. Gibbons, Dave Grohl

12. “Stripper Christmas Summer Weekend“ – GWAR

13. “Twas the Night Before Christmas” – Henry Rollins

14. “Carol of the Bells” – August Burns Red

15. “Little Drummer Boy“ – Christopher Lee

