Golden Globes 2020 finden heute statt – Kategorie „TV“

Heute Abend (05.01.) werden die Golden Globes 2020 vergeben. Nicole Kidman darf sich beispielsweise für ihre Leistung in „Big Little Lies“ Hoffnung auf einen Preis in der Kategorie „Beste Schauspielerin in einem TV-Drama“ machen sowie auch ihre Serienkollegin Reese Witherspoon. Die Serie selbst könnte als beste Drama-Serie ausgezeichnet werden. Konkurrenz bekommt sie dabei von „The Crown“, „Killing Eve“, „The Morning Show“ und „Succession“. Die Moderation übernimmt zum fünften Mal der britische Comedian Ricky Gervais.

Hier die komplette Nominierten-Liste der Kategorie „TV“:

BESTE DRAMA-SERIE

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

BESTE TV-SERIE – MUSICAL ODER KOMÖDIE

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

BESTE MINI-SERIE ODER TV-FILM

“Catch-22″

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

The Loudest Voice

“Unbelievable”

BESTE SCHAUSPIELERIN IN EINEM TV-DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman – “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon – “Big Little Lies”

BESTER SCHAUSPIELER IN EINEM TV-DRAMA

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Kit Harington – “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown”

Billy Porter – “Pose

BESTE SCHAUSPIELERIN IN EINER TV-SERIE – MUSICAL ODER KOMÖDIE

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst – “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne – “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag”

BESTER SCHAUSPIELER IN EINER TV-SERIE- MUSICAL ODER KOMÖDIE

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Ben Platt – “The Politician”

Paul Rudd – “Living with Yourself”

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”

BESTE SCHAUSPIELERIN IN EINER MINI-SERIE ODER EINEM TV-FILM

Kaitlyn Dever – “Unbelievable”

Joey King – “The Act”

Helen Mirren – “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever – “Unbelievable”

Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon”

BESTER SCHAUSPIELER IN EINER MINI-SERIE ODER EINEM TV-FILM

Christopher Abbott – “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Spy”

Russell Crowe – “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris – “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon”

BESTE NEBENDARSTELLERIN IN EINER TV-SERIE, MINI-SERIE ODER IN EINEM TV-FILM

Patricia Arquette – “The Act”

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson – “Chernobyl”

BESTER NEBENDARSTELLER IN EINEM TV-DRAMA, MINI-SERIE ODER EINEM TV-FILM

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Andrew Scott – “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

