NME Awards 2020: Die Nominierten

Nachdem sich die NME Awards letztes Jahr eine Auszeit gegönnt haben, kommen sie 2020 mit einem Paukenschlag zurück. Und jetzt stehen auch die Nominierten fest: So dürfen sich beispielsweise Stormzy, „The 1975“, Billie Eilish und Lizzo Hoffnungen auf gleich mehrere Preise an diesem Abend machen. Zudem wird Emily Eavis mit dem Gottähnlicher Genie-Preis ausgezeichnet werden, so wie ihr Vater und Gründer des Glastonbury Festivals es schon Jahre vor ihr wurde. In einem Statement ließ Emily verlauten: „Ich weiß noch, wie ich bei den NME Awards war, als ich 16 war und so stolz auf meinen Vater war. Es ist eine große Ehre, denselben Preis all die Jahre später zu erhalten.“
Wer sonst noch so mit einer Trophäe nach Hause gehen wird, zeigt sich am 12. Februar, wenn die NME Awards in London über die Bühne gehen.
Hier die komplette Nominierten-Liste der NME Awards 2020:
BESTE BRITISCHE BAND
Bring Me The Horizon
IDLES
Krept & Konan
The 1975
The Big Moon
BESTE BAND DER WELT
Bring Me The Horizon
Brockhampton
BTS
HAIM
IDLES
Krept & Konan
Slipknot
Tame Impala
The 1975
The Big Moon
BESTER BRITISCHER NEUER KÜNSTLER
Celeste
D-Block Europe
Easy Life
Jade Bird
Sam Fender
BESTER NEUER KÜNSTLER DER WELT
Celeste
Clairo
D-Block Europe
DaBaby
Dominic Fike
Easy Life
Fontaines DC
Girl In Red
Jade Bird
Sam Fender
BESTER BRITISCHER SOLO-KÜNSTLER
AJ Tracey
Charli XCX
FKA twigs
Slowthai
Yungblud
BESTER SOLO-KÜNSTLER DER WELT
AJ Tracey
Beck
Billie Eilish
Charli XCX
FKA twigs
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
Slowthai
Taylor Swift
Yungblud
BESTER LIVE-KÜNSTLER
Amyl & The Sniffers
Foals
Iggy Pop
Lizzo
Slowthai
BESTES ALBUM DER WELT
Billie Eilish – ‚When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘
FKA twigs – ‚Magdalene‘
Foals – ‚Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1‘
Lana Del Rey – ‚Norman Fucking Rockwell‘
Little Simz – ‚GREY Area‘
Michael Kiwanuka – ‚Kiwanuka‘
Slipknot – ‚We Are Not Your Kind‘
Slowthai – ‚Nothing Great About Britain‘
Stella Donnelly – ‘Beware Of The Dogs’
Tyler, the Creator – ‚IGOR‘
BESTES BRITISCHES ALBUM
FKA twigs – ‚Magdalene‘
Foals – ‚Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1‘
Little Simz – ‚GREY Area‘
Michael Kiwanuka – ‚Kiwanuka‘
Slowthai – ‚Nothing Great About Britain‘
BESTER SONG DER WELT
AJ Tracey – ‚Ladbroke Grove‘
Billie Eilish – ‚Bad Guy‘
Clairo – ‚Bags‘
Dua Lipa – ‚Don’t Start Now‘
Georgia – ‚About Work The Dancefloor‘
Lil Nas X – ‚Old Town Road (remix)‘
Lizzo – ‚Juice‘
Mura Masa ft Slowthai – ‚Deal Wiv It‘
Post Malone – ‚Circles‘
The 1975 – ‚People‘
BESTER BRITISCHER SONG
AJ Tracey – ‚Ladbroke Grove‘
Dua Lipa – ‚Don’t Start Now‘
Georgia – ‚About Work The Dancefloor‘
Mura Masa ft Slowthai – ‚Deal Wiv It‘
The 1975 – ‚People‘
BESTES MUSIK-VIDEO
Brockhampton – ‚I’ve Been Born Again‘
Easy Life – ‚Nice Guys‘
Normani – ‚Motivation‘
Stormzy – ‚Vossi Bop‘
Yungblud – ‚Original Me‘
BESTE KOLLABORATION
BTS + Halsey
Charli XCX + Christine & The Queens
Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby
Slowthai + Mura Masa
Yungblud + Dan Reynolds
BESTES FESTIVAL DER WELT
All Points East
Coachella
Fuji Rock
Glastonbury
Mad Cool
Parklife
Reading & Leeds
Rock In Rio
Sziget
Wireless
BESTES BRITISCHES FESTIVAL
All Points East
Glastonbury
Parklife
Reading & Leeds
Wireless
BESTES KLEINES FESTIVAL
Bluedot
End Of The Road
Iceland Airwaves
Kendal Calling
Øya
BESTER FESTIVAL-HEADLINER
Cardi B
Lana Del Rey
Stormzy
The 1975
The Cure
BESTER FILM
Blue Story
Hustlers
Joker
Midsommar
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BESTER FILM-SCHAUSPIELER
Florence Pugh
Joaquin Phoenix
Lupita Nyong’o
Micheal Ward
Taron Egerton
BESTE TV-SERIE
End Of The Fucking World
Fleabag
Peaky Blinders
Stranger Things
Top Boy
BESTER TV-SCHAUSPIELER
Asa Butterfield
Jessica Barden
Jodie Comer
Kano
Zendaya
BESTER MUSIK-FILM
Beyonce: Homecoming
BTS: Bring The Soul
Liam Gallagher: As It Was
Michael Hutchence: Mystify
Rocketman
BESTE NEUAUFLAGE
Aretha Franklin – ‚Amazing Grace‘
Muse – ‚Origins Of Muse‘
Prince – ‚1999‘
R.E.M. – ‚Monster 25‘
The Beatles – ‚Abbey Road‘
BESTES MUSIK-BUCH
Brett Anderson – ‚Afternoons With The Blinds Drawn‘
Debbie Harry – ‚Face It: A Memoir‘
Elton John – ‚Me‘
Prince – ‚The Beautiful Ones‘
Tegan & Sara – ‚High School’
BESTER PODCAST
Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Sex Power Money
Stay Free: The Story Of The Clash
The Missing Cryptoqueen
GOTTÄHNLICHES GENIE
Emily Eavis
Foto: (c) Landmark / PR Photos
Hinterlasse jetzt einen Kommentar