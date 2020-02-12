NME Awards 2020 finden heute statt

Heute Abend (12.02.) finden die diesjährigen NME Awards statt. So dürfen sich beispielsweise Stormzy, „The 1975“, Billie Eilish und Lizzo Hoffnungen auf gleich mehrere Preise an diesem Abend machen. Zudem wird Emily Eavis mit dem Gottähnlicher Genie-Preis ausgezeichnet werden, so wie ihr Vater und Gründer des Glastonbury Festivals es schon Jahre vor ihr wurde. In einem Statement ließ Emily verlauten: „Ich weiß noch, wie ich bei den NME Awards war, als ich 16 war und so stolz auf meinen Vater war. Es ist eine große Ehre, denselben Preis all die Jahre später zu erhalten.“

Hier die komplette Nominierten-Liste der NME Awards 2020:

BESTE BRITISCHE BAND

Bring Me The Horizon

IDLES

Krept & Konan

The 1975

The Big Moon

BESTE BAND DER WELT

Bring Me The Horizon

Brockhampton

BTS

HAIM

IDLES

Krept & Konan

Slipknot

Tame Impala

The 1975

The Big Moon

BESTER BRITISCHER NEUER KÜNSTLER

Celeste

D-Block Europe

Easy Life

Jade Bird

Sam Fender

BESTER NEUER KÜNSTLER DER WELT

Celeste

Clairo

D-Block Europe

DaBaby

Dominic Fike

Easy Life

Fontaines DC

Girl In Red

Jade Bird

Sam Fender

BESTER BRITISCHER SOLO-KÜNSTLER

AJ Tracey

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Slowthai

Yungblud

BESTER SOLO-KÜNSTLER DER WELT

AJ Tracey

Beck

Billie Eilish

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

Slowthai

Taylor Swift

Yungblud

BESTER LIVE-KÜNSTLER

Amyl & The Sniffers

Foals

Iggy Pop

Lizzo

Slowthai

BESTES ALBUM DER WELT

Billie Eilish – ‚When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘

FKA twigs – ‚Magdalene‘

Foals – ‚Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1‘

Lana Del Rey – ‚Norman Fucking Rockwell‘

Little Simz – ‚GREY Area‘

Michael Kiwanuka – ‚Kiwanuka‘

Slipknot – ‚We Are Not Your Kind‘

Slowthai – ‚Nothing Great About Britain‘

Stella Donnelly – ‘Beware Of The Dogs’

Tyler, the Creator – ‚IGOR‘

BESTES BRITISCHES ALBUM

FKA twigs – ‚Magdalene‘

Foals – ‚Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1‘

Little Simz – ‚GREY Area‘

Michael Kiwanuka – ‚Kiwanuka‘

Slowthai – ‚Nothing Great About Britain‘

BESTER SONG DER WELT

AJ Tracey – ‚Ladbroke Grove‘

Billie Eilish – ‚Bad Guy‘

Clairo – ‚Bags‘

Dua Lipa – ‚Don’t Start Now‘

Georgia – ‚About Work The Dancefloor‘

Lil Nas X – ‚Old Town Road (remix)‘

Lizzo – ‚Juice‘

Mura Masa ft Slowthai – ‚Deal Wiv It‘

Post Malone – ‚Circles‘

The 1975 – ‚People‘

BESTER BRITISCHER SONG

AJ Tracey – ‚Ladbroke Grove‘

Dua Lipa – ‚Don’t Start Now‘

Georgia – ‚About Work The Dancefloor‘

Mura Masa ft Slowthai – ‚Deal Wiv It‘

The 1975 – ‚People‘

BESTES MUSIK-VIDEO

Brockhampton – ‚I’ve Been Born Again‘

Easy Life – ‚Nice Guys‘

Normani – ‚Motivation‘

Stormzy – ‚Vossi Bop‘

Yungblud – ‚Original Me‘

BESTE KOLLABORATION

BTS + Halsey

Charli XCX + Christine & The Queens

Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby

Slowthai + Mura Masa

Yungblud + Dan Reynolds

BESTES FESTIVAL DER WELT

All Points East

Coachella

Fuji Rock

Glastonbury

Mad Cool

Parklife

Reading & Leeds

Rock In Rio

Sziget

Wireless

BESTES BRITISCHES FESTIVAL

All Points East

Glastonbury

Parklife

Reading & Leeds

Wireless

BESTES KLEINES FESTIVAL

Bluedot

End Of The Road

Iceland Airwaves

Kendal Calling

Øya

BESTER FESTIVAL-HEADLINER

Cardi B

Lana Del Rey

Stormzy

The 1975

The Cure

BESTER FILM

Blue Story

Hustlers

Joker

Midsommar

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BESTER FILM-SCHAUSPIELER

Florence Pugh

Joaquin Phoenix

Lupita Nyong’o

Micheal Ward

Taron Egerton

BESTE TV-SERIE

End Of The Fucking World

Fleabag

Peaky Blinders

Stranger Things

Top Boy

BESTER TV-SCHAUSPIELER

Asa Butterfield

Jessica Barden

Jodie Comer

Kano

Zendaya

BESTER MUSIK-FILM

Beyonce: Homecoming

BTS: Bring The Soul

Liam Gallagher: As It Was

Michael Hutchence: Mystify

Rocketman

BESTE NEUAUFLAGE

Aretha Franklin – ‚Amazing Grace‘

Muse – ‚Origins Of Muse‘

Prince – ‚1999‘

R.E.M. – ‚Monster 25‘

The Beatles – ‚Abbey Road‘

BESTES MUSIK-BUCH

Brett Anderson – ‚Afternoons With The Blinds Drawn‘

Debbie Harry – ‚Face It: A Memoir‘

Elton John – ‚Me‘

Prince – ‚The Beautiful Ones‘

Tegan & Sara – ‚High School’

BESTER PODCAST

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sex Power Money

Stay Free: The Story Of The Clash

The Missing Cryptoqueen

GOTTÄHNLICHES GENIE

Emily Eavis

Foto: (c) Landmark / PR Photos