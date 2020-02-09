Oscars 2020 werden heute vergeben

Heute Abend (09.02.) lauscht wieder alle Welt auf die Worte „And the Oscars goes to…“. In Los Angeles wird der wichtigste Preis der Filmindustrie vergeben. Und der „Joker“ von Regisseur Todd Phillips geht mit insgesamt elf Nominierungen als Überraschungs-Favorit ins Rennen, darunter in den Kategorien „Bester Film“, „Beste Regie“, „Bester Schnitt“ und „Bester Ton“ sowie Joaquin Phoenix als „Bester Hauptdarsteller“.

Konkurrenz bekommt das Drama von Martin Scorseses Mob-Epos „The Irishman“, Quentin Tarantinos Ode an Los Angeles „Once upon a time… in Hollywood” und Sam Mendes‘ Kriegsdrama „1917“, die jeweils zehn Nominierungen erhalten haben. Einen Gastgeber wird es, wie auch im Vorjahr, bei der Preisverleihung nicht geben.

Hier die Liste der wichtigsten Nominierten der Academy Awards 2020:

BESTER FILM

Marriage Story

1917

Once upon a time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Little Women

Joker

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Ford V Ferrari

BESTER HAUPTDARSTELLER

Antonio Banderas – „Leid und Herrlichkeit“

Leonardo Di Caprio – „Once upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – „Marriage Story“

Joaquin Phoenix – „Joker“

Jonathan Pryce – „Die zwei Päpste“

BESTE HAUPTDARSTELLERIN

Cynthia Erivo – „Harriet“

Scarlett Johansson – „Marriage Story“

Saoirse Ronan – „Little Women“

Charlize Theron – „Bombshell“

Renee Zellweger – „Judy“

BESTER NEBENDARSTELLER

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “Die 2 Päpste”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

BESTE NEBENDARSTELLERIN

Kathy Bates – “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

BESTE REGIE

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips – “Joker”

Sam Mendes – “1917”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”

BESTER ANIMATIONSFILM

Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht 3: Die geheime Welt

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Mister Link – Ein fellig verrücktes Abenteuer

Toy Story 4

BESTER KURZFILM – ANIMIERT

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BESTES ORIGINAL-DREHBUCH

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

BESTES ADAPTIERTES DREHBUCH

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Die 2 Päpste

BESTER DOKUMENTARFILM

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For SamaHoneyland

BESTE KURZ-DOKUMENTATION

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

KURZFILM – LIVE ACTION

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

BESTER FREMDSPRACHIGER FILM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

BESTE KAMERAFÜHRUNG

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BESTES SZENENBILD

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

BESTES KOSTÜMDESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BESTER SCHNITT

Ford v Ferrar

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

BESTE MASKE

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mächte der Finsterniss

1917

BESTE ORIGINAL-FILMMUSIK

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers

BESTER ORIGINAL-SONG

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Stand Up” – Harriet

VISUELLE EFFEKTE

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

TON-MISCHUNG

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

TON-SCHNITT

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers

Foto: (c) David Gabber / PR Photos