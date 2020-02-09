Oscars 2020 werden heute vergeben

Heute Abend (09.02.) lauscht wieder alle Welt auf die Worte „And the Oscars goes to…“. In Los Angeles wird der wichtigste Preis der Filmindustrie vergeben. Und der „Joker“ von Regisseur Todd Phillips geht mit insgesamt elf Nominierungen als Überraschungs-Favorit ins Rennen, darunter in den Kategorien „Bester Film“, „Beste Regie“, „Bester Schnitt“ und „Bester Ton“ sowie Joaquin Phoenix als „Bester Hauptdarsteller“.
Konkurrenz bekommt das Drama von Martin Scorseses Mob-Epos „The Irishman“, Quentin Tarantinos Ode an Los Angeles „Once upon a time… in Hollywood” und Sam Mendes‘ Kriegsdrama „1917“, die jeweils zehn Nominierungen erhalten haben. Einen Gastgeber wird es, wie auch im Vorjahr, bei der Preisverleihung nicht geben.
Hier die Liste der wichtigsten Nominierten der Academy Awards 2020:
BESTER FILM
Marriage Story
1917
Once upon a time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Little Women
Joker
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Ford V Ferrari
BESTER HAUPTDARSTELLER
Antonio Banderas – „Leid und Herrlichkeit“
Leonardo Di Caprio – „Once upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Adam Driver – „Marriage Story“
Joaquin Phoenix – „Joker“
Jonathan Pryce – „Die zwei Päpste“
BESTE HAUPTDARSTELLERIN
Cynthia Erivo – „Harriet“
Scarlett Johansson – „Marriage Story“
Saoirse Ronan – „Little Women“
Charlize Theron – „Bombshell“
Renee Zellweger – „Judy“
BESTER NEBENDARSTELLER
Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins – “Die 2 Päpste”
Al Pacino – “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
BESTE NEBENDARSTELLERIN
Kathy Bates – “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh – “Little Women”
Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”
BESTE REGIE
Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips – “Joker”
Sam Mendes – “1917”
Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”
BESTER ANIMATIONSFILM
Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht 3: Die geheime Welt
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Mister Link – Ein fellig verrücktes Abenteuer
Toy Story 4
BESTER KURZFILM – ANIMIERT
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
BESTES ORIGINAL-DREHBUCH
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
BESTES ADAPTIERTES DREHBUCH
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Die 2 Päpste
BESTER DOKUMENTARFILM
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For SamaHoneyland
BESTE KURZ-DOKUMENTATION
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
KURZFILM – LIVE ACTION
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
BESTER FREMDSPRACHIGER FILM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
BESTE KAMERAFÜHRUNG
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
BESTES SZENENBILD
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
BESTES KOSTÜMDESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
BESTER SCHNITT
Ford v Ferrar
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
BESTE MASKE
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mächte der Finsterniss
1917
BESTE ORIGINAL-FILMMUSIK
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers
BESTER ORIGINAL-SONG
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Stand Up” – Harriet
VISUELLE EFFEKTE
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
TON-MISCHUNG
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
TON-SCHNITT
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers
