„The 1975“ verschieben Album erneut

Diese Nachricht wird allen „The 1975“-Fans gar nicht schmecken: Die Band verschiebt nun schon zum zweiten Mal die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums „Note On A Conditional Form“. Auf „Twitter“ kündigen sie jetzt an, dass die Platte statt am 24. April erst am 22. Mai erscheinen wird. Eine Erklärung dafür blieb aus, dafür veröffentlichten „The 1975“ das Cover und einen 22 Song starke Tracklist.

Hier ist sie:

01. The 1975

02. People

03. The End (Music Für Cars)

04. Frail State Of Mind

05. Streaming

06. The Birthday Party

07. Yeah I Know

08. Then Because She Goes

09. Jesus Christ 2005 Good Bless America

10. Roadkill

11. Me & You Together Song

12. I Think There’s Something You Should Know

13. Nothing Revealed/Everything Denied

14. Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)

15. Shiny Collarbone

16. If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

17. Playing On My Mind

18. Having No Head

19. What Should I Say

20. Bagsy Not In Net

21. Don’t Worry

22. Guys

Foto via Verstäker Medienmarketing