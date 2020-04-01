„The 1975“ verschieben Album erneut

Diese Nachricht wird allen „The 1975“-Fans gar nicht schmecken: Die Band verschiebt nun schon zum zweiten Mal die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums „Note On A Conditional Form“. Auf „Twitter“ kündigen sie jetzt an, dass die Platte statt am 24. April erst am 22. Mai erscheinen wird. Eine Erklärung dafür blieb aus, dafür veröffentlichten „The 1975“ das Cover und einen 22 Song starke Tracklist.
Hier ist sie:
01. The 1975
02. People
03. The End (Music Für Cars)
04. Frail State Of Mind
05. Streaming
06. The Birthday Party
07. Yeah I Know
08. Then Because She Goes
09. Jesus Christ 2005 Good Bless America
10. Roadkill
11. Me & You Together Song
12. I Think There’s Something You Should Know
13. Nothing Revealed/Everything Denied
14. Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)
15. Shiny Collarbone
16. If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
17. Playing On My Mind
18. Having No Head
19. What Should I Say
20. Bagsy Not In Net
21. Don’t Worry
22. Guys
Foto via Verstäker Medienmarketing
