„Black Eyed Peas“: neues Album kommt am Freitag

17. Juni 2020 LooMee Redaktion

Will.i.am - Entertainment Industry Foundation Hosts 2015 "Think It Up Education Initiative" Telecast for Teachers and Students Die „Black Eyed Peas” haben ein neues Album am Start: Bereits diesen Freitag (19.06.) erscheint ihr neuestes Werk mit dem Titel „Translation“, gibt „Sony Music“ bekannt. Darauf enthalten sind untere anderem die bereits vorab erschienenen Singles „Ritmo“, „Mamacita“ und „No Mañana“ sowie weitere zwölf Songs mit Unterstützung von Maluma, Shakira, Tyga, French Montana und mehr.

Hier die Tracklist:

1. “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” with J Balvin
2. “Feel the Beat” with Maluma
3. “Mamacita” with Ozuna & J Rey Soul
4. “Girl Like Me” with Shakira
5. “Vida Loca” with Nicky Jam & Tyga
6. “No Mañana” with El Alfa
7. “Tonta Love” with J Rey Soul
8. “Celebrate”
9. “Todo Bueno”
10. “Duro Hard” with Becky G
11. “Mabuti” with French Montana
12. “I Woke Up”
13. “Get Loose Now”
14. “Action”
15. “News Today”

Foto: (c) Izumi Hasegawa / PR Photos

