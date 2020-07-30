Emmy Awards 2020: Die wichtigsten Nominierten

Die Nominierten für die Emmy Awards 2020 stehen fest. Großer Star der Liste ist die „Netflix“ und „HBO“-Serie „Watchmen“ mit sage und schreibe 26 Nominierungen. Und apropos „Netflix“: Der Streaming-Gigant kann sich über 160 Nominierungen freuen – ein unglaublicher Rekord. Aber auch ein anderer Streaming-Anbieter darf sich mächtig freuen: „Disney+“ heimste direkt im Premierenjahr eine Nominierung in der Kategorie „Beste Drama-Serie“ ab. Das gelang zuvor noch nie jemandem. Verantwortlich dafür zeichnet sich „The Mandalorian“. Die „Star Wars“-Serie kommt insgesamt auf stolze 15 Nominierungen. Die 72. Emmys werden am 20. September vergeben.

Hier die Liste der wichtigsten Nominierten der Emmy Awards

BESTE DRAMA-SERIE

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

BESTER HAUPTDARSTELLER IN EINER DRAMA-SERIE

Jason Bateman („Ozark“)

Sterling K. Brown („This Is Us“)

Steve Carell („The Morning Show“)

Brian Cox („Succession“)

Billy Porter („Pose“)

Jeremy Strong („Succession“)

BESTE HAUPTDARSTELLERIN IN EINER DRAMA-SERIE

Jennifer Aniston („The Morning Show“)

Olivia Colman („The Crown“)

Jodie Comer („Killing Eve“)

Zendaya („Euphoria“)

Laura Linney („Ozark“)

Sandra Oh („Killing Eve“)

BESTER NEBENDARSTELLER IN EINER DRAMA-SERIE

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul“)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

BESTE NEBENDARSTELLERIN IN EINER DRAMA-SERIE

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

BESTES DREHBUCH FÜR EINE DRAMA-SERIE

“Better Call Saul”, “Bad Choice Road”, Thomas Schnauz

“Better Call Saul”, “Bagman”, Gordon Smith

“Ozark“, “Boss Fight“, John Shiban

“Ozark“, “All In“, Chris Mundy

“Succession”, “This Is Not For Tears”, Jesse Armstrong

“Ozark”, “Fire Pink”, Miki Johnson

“The Crown”, “Aberfan”, Peter Morgan

BESTE REGIE FÜR EINE DRAMA-SERIE

“The Crown”, “Aberfan”, Benjamin Caron

“The Crown”, “Cri de Coeur”, Jessica Hobbs

“The Morning Show”, “The Interview”, Mimi Leder

“Homeland”, “Prisoners Of War”, Lesli Linka Glatter

“Succession”, “This Is Not For Tears”, Mark Mylod

“Succession”, “Hunting”, Andrij Parekh

“Ozark”, “Fire Pink”, Alik Sakharov

“Ozark”, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”, Ben Semanoff

BESTE COMEDY-SERIE

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows

BESTER HAUPTDARSTELLER IN EINER COMEDY-SERIE

Anthony Anderson („black-ish“)

Don Cheadle („Black Monday“)

Ted Danson („The Good Place“)

Michael Douglas („The Kominsky Method“)

Eugene Levy („Schitt’s Creek“)

Ramy Youssef („Ramy“)

BESTE HAUPTDARSTELLERIN IN EINER COMEDY-SERIE

Christina Applegate („Dead To Me“)

Rachel Brosnahan („The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“)

Linda Cardellini („Dead To Me“)

Tracee Ellis Ross („black-ish“)

Catherine O’Hara („Schitt’s Creek“)

Issa Rae („Insecure“)

BESTER NEBENDARSTELLER IN EINER COMEDY-SERIE

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

BESTE NEBENDARSTELLERIN IN EINER COMEDY-SERIE

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

BESTES DREHBUCH FÜR EINE COMEDY-SERIE

“Schitt’s Creek”, “Happy Ending”, Dan Levy

“What We Do In The Shadows”, “Collaboration”, Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil

”The Great”, “The Great”, Tony McNamara

“What We Do In The Shadows”, “On The Run”, Stefani Robinson

“The Good Place”, “Whenever You’re Ready”, Michael Shur

“What We Do In The Shadows”, “Ghosts”, Paul Simms

“Schitt’s Creek”, “The Presidential Suite”, David West Read

BESTE REGIE FÜR EINER COMEDY-SERIE

“Will & Grace”, “We Love Lucy”, James Burrows

“Schitt’s Creek”, “Happy Ending”, Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy

“Modern Family”, “Finale Part 2”, Gail Mancuso

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Marvelous Radio”, Daniel Palladino

“The Great”, “The Great”, Matt Shakman

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”, Amy Sherman-Palladino

“Ramy”, “Miakhalifa.mov”, Ramy Youssef

BESTE MINI-SERIE

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelieveable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

BESTER TV-FILM

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Partons Heartstrings

El Camino

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Foto: (c) PR Photos