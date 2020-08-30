Filmmusik auf „Spotify“: „Inception“-Soundtrack von Hans Zimmer auf Platz 1

Der Komponist Hans Zimmer ist bekannt für seine Soundtracks in großen Hollywood-Filmen und hat schon einen Oscar, drei Mal die Grammy Awards und zwei Mal den Golden Globe Award gewonnen. Auf „Spotify“ ist sein Soundtrack für den Film „Inception“ die am meisten gestreamte Filmmusik.

Die Top 5 der meistgestreamten Filmmusiken weltweit auf „Spotify“:

1. Hans Zimmer – ‚Inception‘

2. Various Artists – ‚The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring‘ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

3. John Williams – Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

4. Various Artists – ‚La La Land‘

5. Various Artists – ‚Moana‘

Und die Top 5 der meist gestreamten Komponisten aller Zeiten auf „Spotify“:

1. Hans Zimmer

2. John Williams

3. Ramin Djawadi

4. Max Richter

5. Howard Shore

Foto: (c) Kazuki Hirata / HollywoodNewsWire.net / PR Photos