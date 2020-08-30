MTV Video Music Awards 2020 finden heute statt

Heute Abend (30.08.) finden die diesjährigen MTV Video Music Awards statt. Aufgrund der Coronavirus-Pandemie ist die Preisverleihung nun ein Open Air Event. Ariana Grande und Lady Gaga führen dieses Jahr die Nominiertenliste der MTV Video Music Awards an. Beide Sängerinnen sind jeweils neun Mal für einen Preis gelistet, darunter beispielsweise auch gemeinsam mit ihrem Duett „Rain On Me“ in den Kategorien „Beste Kollaboration“, „Video des Jahres“ und „Song des Jahres“.

Konkurrenz bekommen die beiden von Billie Eilish und The Weeknd, die jeweils sechs Nominierungen erhalten haben. Dieses Jahr gibt es sogar noch eine Besonderheit bei den VMAs mit den zwei neuen Kategorien „Bestes Musikvideo von Zuhause“ und „Beste Quarantäne-Performance“. Zudem kehrt nach 20 Jahren Abwesenheit die Kategorie „Bestes Video Alternative“ zurück.

Hier die Liste der Nominierten der MTV Video Music Awards 2020:

VIDEO DES JAHRES

Billie Eilish – „everything i wanted“

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – „Godzilla“

Future ft. Drake – „Life Is Good“

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me“

Taylor Swift – „The Man“

The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights“

KÜNSTLER DES JAHRES

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG DES JAHRES

Billie Eilish – „everything i wanted“

Doja Cat – „Say So“

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me“

Megan Thee Stallion – „Savage“

Post Malone – „Circles“

Roddy Ricch – „The Box“

BESTER PUSH ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

BESTE KOLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – „Stuck with U“

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – „RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)“

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – „Beautiful People“

Future ft. Drake – „Life Is Good“

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – „Tusa“

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me“

BESTES VIDEO POP

BTS – „On“

Halsey – „You should be sad“

Jonas Brothers – „What a Man Gotta Do“

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – „Intentions“

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me“

Taylor Swift – „Lover“

BESTES VIDEO ROCK

blink-182 – „Happy Days“

Coldplay – „Orphans“

Evanescence – „Wasted On You“

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – „Dear Future Self (Hands Up)“

Green Day – „Oh Yeah!“

The Killers – „Caution“

BESTES VIDEO HIP HOP

DaBaby – „BOP“

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – „Godzilla“

Future ft. Drake – „Life Is Good“

Megan Thee Stallion – „Savage“

Roddy Ricch – „The Box“

Travis Scott – „Highest in the Room“

BESTES VIDEO R&B

Alicia Keys – „Underdog“

Chloe x Halle – „Do It“

H.E.R. ft. YG – „Slide“

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – „Eleven“

Lizzo – „Cuz I Love You“

The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights“

BESTES LATIN VIDEO

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – „China“

Bad Bunny – „Yo Perreo Sola“

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – „Mamacita“

J Balvin – „Amarillo“

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – „Tusa“

Maluma ft. J Balvin – „Queì Pena“

BESTES VIDEO K-POP

(G)I-DLE – „Oh My God“

BTS – „On“

EXO – „Obsession“

Monsta X – „SOMEONE’S SOMEONE“

Tomorrow X Together – „9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)“

Red Velvet – „Psycho“

BESTES VIDEO ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – „If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)“

All Time Low – „Some Kind Of Disaster“

FINNEAS – „Let’s Fall in Love for the Night“

Lana Del Rey – „Doin‘ Time“

Machine Gun Kelly – „Bloody Valentine“

twenty one pilots – „Level of Concern“

BESTES VIDEO AUF DAUER

Anderson .Paak – „Lockdown“

Billie Eilish – „all the good girls go to hell“

Demi Lovato – „I Love Me“

H.E.R. – „I Can’t Breathe“

Lil Baby – „The Bigger Picture“

Taylor Swift – „The Man“

BESTES MUSIKVIDEO VON ZUHAUSE

5 Seconds of Summer – „Wildflower“

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – „Stuck with U“

blink-182 – „Happy Days“

Drake – „Toosie Slide“

John Legend – „Bigger Love“

twenty one pilots – „Level of Concern“

BESTE QUARANTÄNE-PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – „Do It“ from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – „Smile“ from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BESTE KAMERAFÜHRUNG

5 Seconds of Summer – „Old Me“ – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – „My Oh My“ – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – „all the good girls go to hell“ – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – „Harleys In Hawaii“ – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me“ – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights“ – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BESTER SCHNITT

Halsey – „Graveyard“ – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – „Can’t Believe the Way We Flow“ – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – „Good As Hell“ – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – „Mother’s Daughter“ – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALIìA – „A Paleì“ – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights“ – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

BESTE REGIE

Billie Eilish – „xanny“ – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – „Say So“ – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – „Don’t Start Now“ – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – „Adore You“ – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – „The Man“ – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights“ – Directed by Anton Tammi

BESTE KÜNSTLERISCHE GESTALTUNG

A$AP Rocky – „Babushka Boi“ – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – „Physical“ – Art Direction by Anna Colomeì Nogu ì

Harry Styles – „Adore You“ – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – „Mother’s Daughter“ – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – „Boyfriend“ – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – „Lover“ – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BESTE VISUELLE EFFEKTE

Billie Eilish – „all the good girls go to hell“ – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – „I Love Me“ – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – „Physical“ – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – „Adore You“ – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me“ – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – „Highest in the Room“ – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BESTE CHOREOGRAFIE

BTS – „On“ – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – „Honey Boo“ – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – „BOP“ – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – „Physical“ – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me“ – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – „Motivation“ – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

