„New Order“ veröffentlichen Neuauflage von „Power, Corruption & Lies“

1983 haben sie das Studioalbum „Power, Corruption & Lies“ zum ersten Mal veröffentlicht, jetzt bringen „New Order“ eine neue Version des Album in die Läden. Und dabei können sich die Fans auf jede Menge Material freuen. In der Pressemitteilung von „Oktober Promotion“ dazu heißt es: „Zum allerersten Mal ist das Album mittels der originalen Tonbänder für LP und CD jetzt remastert worden. ‚Power, Corruption & Lies Definitive Edition‘ erscheint als Box mit einer 180g-Vinyl-LP, einer Doppel-CD, einer Doppel-DVD und einem Buch.“ Außerdem gibt es noch eine CD mit Extras, wie einer bisher unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen aus den Proberäumen. Das alles wird am 02. Oktober veröffentlicht.

Hier die Tracklist:

Power, Corruption & Lies (CD & LP) (2020 remaster)

1. Age of Consent

2. We All Stand

3. The Village

4. 5 8 6

5. Your Silent Face

6. Ultraviolence

7. Ecstacy

8. Leave Me Alone

Power Corruption & Lies – Extras (CD)

Writing Session Recordings

1. Age Of Consent *

2. The Village *

3. 5 8 6 *

4. Your Silent Face *

5. Ecstacy *

6. Leave Me Alone *

John Peel Session

7. Turn The Heater On

8. We All Stand

9. Too Late

10. 5 8 6

John Peel Session Outtake

11. Too Late (instrumental rough mix) *

New York Session Outtake

12. Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1) *

Writing Session Recordings

13. Thieves Like Us *

14. Murder *

15. Blue Monday *

16. Blue Monday *

Album Session Recordings

17. Blue Monday Instrumental outtake *

*Bisher unveröffentlicht

New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD

DVD 1

Live Shows

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982

In A Lonely Place

Ultraviolence

Denial

The Village

We All Stand

Senses

Chosen Time

5 8 6

Temptation

Everything’s Gone Green

Aufgenommen am 26. Juni 1982

Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Denial

The Village

Temptation

Confusion

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

Everything’s Gone Green

Ceremony

Aufgenommen am 24. April 1983

TV Sessions

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983

Blue Monday

Countdown – 1983

Confusion

Switch – 1983

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984

Thieves Like Us

Extras

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Your Silent Face

5 8 6

Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983

Love Will Tear Us Apart

First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983

Ultraviolence

Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984

The Village

Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984

Thieves Like Us

Blue Monday

Metropol, Berlin, 1984

Lonesome Tonight

Confusion

DVD 2

Play At Home

Channel 4 documentary made by New Order

Live Show

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Blue Monday

Age Of Consent

Lonesome Tonight

Your Silent Face

Leave Me Alone

5 8 6

Denial

Confusion

Temptation

Thieves Like Us

In A Lonely Place

Everything’s Gone Green

Aufgenommen am 20.Juli 1983

Foto: (c) LooMee TV