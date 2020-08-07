„New Order“ veröffentlichen Neuauflage von „Power, Corruption & Lies“

1983 haben sie das Studioalbum „Power, Corruption & Lies“ zum ersten Mal veröffentlicht, jetzt bringen „New Order“ eine neue Version des Album in die Läden. Und dabei können sich die Fans auf jede Menge Material freuen. In der Pressemitteilung von „Oktober Promotion“ dazu heißt es: „Zum allerersten Mal ist das Album mittels der originalen Tonbänder für LP und CD jetzt remastert worden. ‚Power, Corruption & Lies Definitive Edition‘ erscheint als Box mit einer 180g-Vinyl-LP, einer Doppel-CD, einer Doppel-DVD und einem Buch.“ Außerdem gibt es noch eine CD mit Extras, wie einer bisher unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen aus den Proberäumen. Das alles wird am 02. Oktober veröffentlicht.
Hier die Tracklist:
Power, Corruption & Lies (CD & LP) (2020 remaster)
1. Age of Consent
2. We All Stand
3. The Village
4. 5 8 6
5. Your Silent Face
6. Ultraviolence
7. Ecstacy
8. Leave Me Alone
Power Corruption & Lies – Extras (CD)
Writing Session Recordings
1. Age Of Consent *
2. The Village *
3. 5 8 6 *
4. Your Silent Face *
5. Ecstacy *
6. Leave Me Alone *
John Peel Session
7. Turn The Heater On
8. We All Stand
9. Too Late
10. 5 8 6
John Peel Session Outtake
11. Too Late (instrumental rough mix) *
New York Session Outtake
12. Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1) *
Writing Session Recordings
13. Thieves Like Us *
14. Murder *
15. Blue Monday *
16. Blue Monday *
Album Session Recordings
17. Blue Monday Instrumental outtake *
*Bisher unveröffentlicht
New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD
DVD 1
Live Shows
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982
In A Lonely Place
Ultraviolence
Denial
The Village
We All Stand
Senses
Chosen Time
5 8 6
Temptation
Everything’s Gone Green
Aufgenommen am 26. Juni 1982
Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983
We All Stand
Leave Me Alone
Denial
The Village
Temptation
Confusion
Age Of Consent
Blue Monday
Everything’s Gone Green
Ceremony
Aufgenommen am 24. April 1983
TV Sessions
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983
Blue Monday
Countdown – 1983
Confusion
Switch – 1983
Age Of Consent
Blue Monday
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984
Thieves Like Us
Extras
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
Your Silent Face
5 8 6
Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983
We All Stand
Leave Me Alone
Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983
Love Will Tear Us Apart
First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983
Ultraviolence
Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984
The Village
Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984
Thieves Like Us
Blue Monday
Metropol, Berlin, 1984
Lonesome Tonight
Confusion
DVD 2
Play At Home
Channel 4 documentary made by New Order
Live Show
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
Blue Monday
Age Of Consent
Lonesome Tonight
Your Silent Face
Leave Me Alone
5 8 6
Denial
Confusion
Temptation
Thieves Like Us
In A Lonely Place
Everything’s Gone Green
Aufgenommen am 20.Juli 1983
