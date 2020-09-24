Billboard Music Awards 2020: Die Nominierten

Die Nominierten der diesjährigen Billboard Music Awards stehen fest und Post Malone ist der absolute Favorit. Er kann sich über unglaubliche 16 Nominierungen in 15 Kategorien freuen. Ihm folgen Lil Nas X mit 13 Nominierungen und Billie Eilish und Khalid mit jeweils zwölf Nominierungen. Ebenfalls nominiert ist Kanye West, der mit seinem Album „Jesus Is King“ neunmal aufgelistet ist. Die Moderation der Preisverleihung übernimmt erneut Kelly Clarkson. Vergeben werden die Billboard Music Awards am 14. Oktober.

Hier alle Nominierten der Billboard Music Awards 2020:

BESTER KÜNSTLER

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

BESTER NEWCOMER

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

BILLBOARD CHART ACHIVEMENT AWARD

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

BESTER KÜNSTLER

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

BESTE KÜNSTLERIN

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

BESTES DUO/BESTE GRUPPE

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

TOP BILLBOARD 200 KÜNSTLER

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

BESTES BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Taylor Swift “Lover”

TOP 100 KÜNSTLER

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

TOP 100 SONG

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

BESTER STREAMING KÜNSTLER

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

BESTER STREAMING SONG

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

BESTVERKAUFTER KÜNSTLER

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

BESTVERKAUFTER SONG

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

BESTER RADIO KÜNSTLER

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

BESTER RADIO-SONG

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

BESTER SOCIAL MEDIA KÜNSTLER

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

BESTE TOUR

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

BESTER R&B-KÜNSTLER (GESAMT)

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

BESTER R&B-KÜNSTLER

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

BESTE R&B-KÜNSTLERIN

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

BESTER R&B-SONG

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Good As Hell”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

BESTES R&B-ALBUM

Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”

Justin Bieber “Changes”

Chris Brown “Indigo”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Summer Walker “Over It”

BESTE R&B-TOUR

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

BESTER RAPPER (GESAMT)

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

BESTER RAPPER

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

BESTE RAPPERIN

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

BESTER RAP-SONG

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone “Wow.”

BESTES RAP-ALBUM

DaBaby “Kirk”

Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

Young Thug “So Much Fun”

BESTE RAP-TOUR

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

BESTER COUNTRY-KÜNSTLER (GESAMT)

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

BESTER COUNTRY-KÜNSTLER

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

BESTE COUNTRY-KÜNSTLERIN

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

BESTES COUNTRY-DUO/GRUPPE

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

BESTER COUNTRY-SONG

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Old Dominion “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”

BESTES COUNTRY-ALBUM

Kane Brown “Experiment”

Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Maren Morris “Girl”

Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”

Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

BESTE COUNTRY-TOUR

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

BESTER ROCK-KÜNSTLER

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

BESTER ROCK-SONG

Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”

Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”

BESTES ROCK-ALBUM

The Lumineers “III”

Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”

Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”

Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”

BESTE ROCK-TOUR

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

BESTER LATIN-KÜNSTLER

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

BESTER LATIN-SONG

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”

Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

BESTES LATIN-ALBUM

J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Farruko “Gangalee”

Maluma “11:11”

Romeo Santos “Utopía”

Sech “Sueños”

BESTER DANCE/ELECTRONIC KÜNSTLER

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

BESTER DANCE/ELECTRONIC-SONG

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”

BESTES DANCE/ELECTRONIC-ALBUM

Avicii “Tim”

The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”

Illenium “Ascend”

Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Alan Walker “Different World”

BESTER CHRISTLICHER KÜNSTLER

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

BESTER CHRISTLICHER SONG

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle “Rescue”

For King & Country “God Only Knows”

Kanye West “Follow God”

BESTES CHRISTLICHES ALBUM

Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”

Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”

Hillsong United “People”

Skillet “Victorious”

Kanye West “Jesus is King”

BESTER GOSPEL-KÜNSTLER

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

BESTER GOSPEL-SONG

Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”

Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”

Kanye West “Follow God”

Kanye West “On God”

Kanye West “Selah”

BESTES GOSPEL-ALBUM

Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”

William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”

Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”

Kanye West “Jesus is King”

BESTER SOUNDTRACK

“Aladdin”

“Descendants 3”

“Frozen II”

“K-12” by Melanie Martinez

“The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe

BESTE KOLLABORATION

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Foto: (c) Universal Music