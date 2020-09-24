Billboard Music Awards 2020: Die Nominierten

Die Nominierten der diesjährigen Billboard Music Awards stehen fest und Post Malone ist der absolute Favorit. Er kann sich über unglaubliche 16 Nominierungen in 15 Kategorien freuen. Ihm folgen Lil Nas X mit 13 Nominierungen und Billie Eilish und Khalid mit jeweils zwölf Nominierungen. Ebenfalls nominiert ist Kanye West, der mit seinem Album „Jesus Is King“ neunmal aufgelistet ist. Die Moderation der Preisverleihung übernimmt erneut Kelly Clarkson. Vergeben werden die Billboard Music Awards am 14. Oktober.
Hier alle Nominierten der Billboard Music Awards 2020:
BESTER KÜNSTLER
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
BESTER NEWCOMER
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
BILLBOARD CHART ACHIVEMENT AWARD
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
BESTER KÜNSTLER
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
BESTE KÜNSTLERIN
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
BESTES DUO/BESTE GRUPPE
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
TOP BILLBOARD 200 KÜNSTLER
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
BESTES BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”
Khalid “Free Spirit”
Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Taylor Swift “Lover”
TOP 100 KÜNSTLER
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
TOP 100 SONG
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
BESTER STREAMING KÜNSTLER
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
BESTER STREAMING SONG
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
BESTVERKAUFTER KÜNSTLER
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
BESTVERKAUFTER SONG
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
BESTER RADIO KÜNSTLER
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
BESTER RADIO-SONG
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Khalid “Talk”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
BESTER SOCIAL MEDIA KÜNSTLER
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
BESTE TOUR
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
BESTER R&B-KÜNSTLER (GESAMT)
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
BESTER R&B-KÜNSTLER
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
BESTE R&B-KÜNSTLERIN
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
BESTER R&B-SONG
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”
Khalid “Talk”
Lizzo “Good As Hell”
The Weeknd “Heartless”
BESTES R&B-ALBUM
Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”
Justin Bieber “Changes”
Chris Brown “Indigo”
Khalid “Free Spirit”
Summer Walker “Over It”
BESTE R&B-TOUR
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
BESTER RAPPER (GESAMT)
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
BESTER RAPPER
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
BESTE RAPPERIN
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
BESTER RAP-SONG
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone “Wow.”
BESTES RAP-ALBUM
DaBaby “Kirk”
Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”
Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”
Young Thug “So Much Fun”
BESTE RAP-TOUR
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
BESTER COUNTRY-KÜNSTLER (GESAMT)
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
BESTER COUNTRY-KÜNSTLER
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
BESTE COUNTRY-KÜNSTLERIN
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
BESTES COUNTRY-DUO/GRUPPE
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
BESTER COUNTRY-SONG
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Old Dominion “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”
BESTES COUNTRY-ALBUM
Kane Brown “Experiment”
Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Maren Morris “Girl”
Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”
Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”
BESTE COUNTRY-TOUR
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
BESTER ROCK-KÜNSTLER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
BESTER ROCK-SONG
Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”
Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”
Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”
BESTES ROCK-ALBUM
The Lumineers “III”
Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”
Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”
Tool “Fear Inoculum”
Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”
BESTE ROCK-TOUR
Elton John
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
BESTER LATIN-KÜNSTLER
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
BESTER LATIN-SONG
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”
Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”
BESTES LATIN-ALBUM
J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”
Farruko “Gangalee”
Maluma “11:11”
Romeo Santos “Utopía”
Sech “Sueños”
BESTER DANCE/ELECTRONIC KÜNSTLER
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
BESTER DANCE/ELECTRONIC-SONG
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”
Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”
Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”
BESTES DANCE/ELECTRONIC-ALBUM
Avicii “Tim”
The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”
Illenium “Ascend”
Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”
Alan Walker “Different World”
BESTER CHRISTLICHER KÜNSTLER
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
BESTER CHRISTLICHER SONG
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”
Lauren Daigle “Rescue”
For King & Country “God Only Knows”
Kanye West “Follow God”
BESTES CHRISTLICHES ALBUM
Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”
Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”
Hillsong United “People”
Skillet “Victorious”
Kanye West “Jesus is King”
BESTER GOSPEL-KÜNSTLER
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
BESTER GOSPEL-SONG
Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”
Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”
Kanye West “Follow God”
Kanye West “On God”
Kanye West “Selah”
BESTES GOSPEL-ALBUM
Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”
William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”
Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”
Kanye West “Jesus is King”
BESTER SOUNDTRACK
“Aladdin”
“Descendants 3”
“Frozen II”
“K-12” by Melanie Martinez
“The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe
BESTE KOLLABORATION
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
