Elton John und „Gorillaz“ machen gemeinsame Sache

Nicht mehr lange und wir erfahren, ob Elton John als rosa Phantom singt oder über ein rosa Phantom. Der Sänger macht nämlich gemeinsame Sache mit den „Gorillaz“. Und zwar wird der 73-Jährige auf dem neuen Album der Band zu hören sein. Er schrieb auf „Instagram“: „Ich freue mich sehr, Teil der ersten Staffel von ‚Gorillaz‘ ‚Song Machine‘ zu sein. Das rosa Phantom kommt bald.“ John singt nämlich zusammen mit dem Rapper 6LACK den Track „The Pink Phantom“.

Das Album „Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez“ kommt übrigens am 23. Oktober. „Gorillaz“ haben jetzt schon die Tracklist veröffentlicht. Hier ist sie:

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (ft. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

Und die Tracklist für die Deluxe-Edition:

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

12. Opium (ft. EARTHGANG)

13. Simplicity (ft. Joan As Police Woman)

14. Severed Head (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. With Love To An Ex (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)

17. How Far? (ft. Tony Allen and Skepta)

