„Contactmusic“: Die ultimative Halloween-Playlist

Halloween-Playlists müssen nicht immer unbedingt aus Rock- oder Gothicsongs bestehen. Denn mit fröhlichen, tanzbaren Popsongs kann der Tag genauso gruselig sein. „Contactmusic“ hat daher eine ganz bunte Liste mit den unterhaltsamsten, von Horror inspirierten zeitgenössischen Popsongs zusammengestellt. Mit Billie Eilish, Shakira oder Rihanna ist sie perfekt für die Social Distancing Halloween-Party.

Hier die Playlist:

1. „Bury A Friend“ – Billie Eilish

2. „Sweet but Psycho“ – Ava Max

3. „She Wolf“ – Shakira

4. „Cannibal“ – Kesha

5. „Boogieman“ – Childish Gambino

6. „Disturbia“ – Rihanna

7. „Look What You Made Me Do“ – Taylor Swift

8. „Judas“ – Lady Gaga

9. „Circus“ – Britney Spears

10. „Somebody´s Watching Me – BeatFreakz

11. „Haunted“ – Beyoncé

12. „Black Magic“ – Little Mix

13. I´m In Love With a Monster – Fifth Harmony

14. Murder On The Dancefloor – Sophie Ellis-Bextor

15. „Calling All the Monsters“ – China Anne McClain

16. „Dracula´s Wedding“ – OutKast feat. Kelis

17. „Toxic“ – Britney Spears

18. „There Will Be Blood“ – Kim Petras

19. „Howl“ – Florence + The Machine

20. „E.T.“ – Katy Perry

21. „Heads Will Roll“ – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

22. „Freakshow“ – Britney Spears

23. „Season Of The Witch“ – Lana Del Rey

24. „Haunted“ – Christina Aguilera

25. „Supernatural“ – Kesha

26. „My Family“ – from „The Addams Family“ – Migos, Karol G, Snoop Dog & Rock Mafia

27. „Haunting“ – Halsey

28. „Poltergeist“ – BANKS

29. „I Did Something Bad“ – Taylor Swift

30. „The Hills“ – The Weeknd

31. „Bionic“ – Christina Aguilera

32. „Vampire“ – John & Jehn

33. „Dracula“ – Basement Jaxx

34. „Call Me on the Ouija Board“ – Sharon Needles

35. „bad guy“ – Billie Eilish

