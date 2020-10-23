„Contactmusic“: Die ultimative Halloween-Playlist

Halloween-Playlists müssen nicht immer unbedingt aus Rock- oder Gothicsongs bestehen. Denn mit fröhlichen, tanzbaren Popsongs kann der Tag genauso gruselig sein. „Contactmusic“ hat daher eine ganz bunte Liste mit den unterhaltsamsten, von Horror inspirierten zeitgenössischen Popsongs zusammengestellt. Mit Billie Eilish, Shakira oder Rihanna ist sie perfekt für die Social Distancing Halloween-Party.
Hier die Playlist:
1. „Bury A Friend“ – Billie Eilish
2. „Sweet but Psycho“ – Ava Max
3. „She Wolf“ – Shakira
4. „Cannibal“ – Kesha
5. „Boogieman“ – Childish Gambino
6. „Disturbia“ – Rihanna
7. „Look What You Made Me Do“ – Taylor Swift
8. „Judas“ – Lady Gaga
9. „Circus“ – Britney Spears
10. „Somebody´s Watching Me – BeatFreakz
11. „Haunted“ – Beyoncé
12. „Black Magic“ – Little Mix
13. I´m In Love With a Monster – Fifth Harmony
14. Murder On The Dancefloor – Sophie Ellis-Bextor
15. „Calling All the Monsters“ – China Anne McClain
16. „Dracula´s Wedding“ – OutKast feat. Kelis
17. „Toxic“ – Britney Spears
18. „There Will Be Blood“ – Kim Petras
19. „Howl“ – Florence + The Machine
20. „E.T.“ – Katy Perry
21. „Heads Will Roll“ – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
22. „Freakshow“ – Britney Spears
23. „Season Of The Witch“ – Lana Del Rey
24. „Haunted“ – Christina Aguilera
25. „Supernatural“ – Kesha
26. „My Family“ – from „The Addams Family“ – Migos, Karol G, Snoop Dog & Rock Mafia
27. „Haunting“ – Halsey
28. „Poltergeist“ – BANKS
29. „I Did Something Bad“ – Taylor Swift
30. „The Hills“ – The Weeknd
31. „Bionic“ – Christina Aguilera
32. „Vampire“ – John & Jehn
33. „Dracula“ – Basement Jaxx
34. „Call Me on the Ouija Board“ – Sharon Needles
35. „bad guy“ – Billie Eilish
Foto: (c) Universal Music