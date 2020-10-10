David Garrett: Album „Alive – My Soundtrack“ ist da

David Garrett veröffentlicht gestern (09.10.) eine ganz besondere Platte: Der Star-Geiger bringt sein neuestes Album „Alive – My Soundtrack“ heraus, auf dem er Songs aus legendären Film- und TV-Soundtracks gepackt hat sowie persönliche Lieblingslieder. Das berichtet „Universal Music“. Und damit startet Garrett das nächste Kapitel in seiner Musikkarriere.

Hier die Tracklist:

Disk 1

01. Stayin‘ Alive

02. What A Wonderful World

03. Happy

04. Paint It Black

05. Beauty And The Beast

06. Hit The Road Jack

07. Dance Of The Knights

08. Shallow

09. Enter Sandman

10. Circle Of Life

11. Thriller

12. Confutatis

13. Let It Go

14. Bella Ciao

15. The 7th — Allegretto

16. Game Rhapsody

Disk 2 (Deluxe)

01. Tarantella Napoletana

02. Hoedown

03. Imagine

04. Come Together

05. You’ll Never Walk Alone

06. Amazing Grace

07. Prelude C# Minor

Foto: (c) Universal Music