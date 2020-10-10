David Garrett: Album „Alive – My Soundtrack“ ist da

David Garrett veröffentlicht gestern (09.10.) eine ganz besondere Platte: Der Star-Geiger bringt sein neuestes Album „Alive – My Soundtrack“ heraus, auf dem er Songs aus legendären Film- und TV-Soundtracks gepackt hat sowie persönliche Lieblingslieder. Das berichtet „Universal Music“. Und damit startet Garrett das nächste Kapitel in seiner Musikkarriere.
Hier die Tracklist:
Disk 1
01. Stayin‘ Alive
02. What A Wonderful World
03. Happy
04. Paint It Black
05. Beauty And The Beast
06. Hit The Road Jack
07. Dance Of The Knights
08. Shallow
09. Enter Sandman
10. Circle Of Life
11. Thriller
12. Confutatis
13. Let It Go
14. Bella Ciao
15. The 7th — Allegretto
16. Game Rhapsody
Disk 2 (Deluxe)
01. Tarantella Napoletana
02. Hoedown
03. Imagine
04. Come Together
05. You’ll Never Walk Alone
06. Amazing Grace
07. Prelude C# Minor
Foto: (c) Universal Music