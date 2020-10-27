Meghan Trainor: Tracklist zum Weihnachtsalbum

Ganze 18 Songs hat Meghan Trainor auf ihr kommendes Weihnachtsalbum „A Very Trainor Christmas“ gepackt. Bereits nächste Woche (30.10.) erscheint die Platte schon, berichtet „Sony Music“. Und darauf befinden sich nicht nur Klassiker wie „Last Christmas“, „Holly Jolly Christmas“ und „It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas“. Trainor hat auch ein paar eigene Weihnachtssongs verfasst wie „Christmas Party“, „My Only Wish“ und „Holidays“. Letzteren hat die Sängerin gemeinsam mit der Band „Earth, Wind & Fire“ aufgenommen.

Hier die komplette Tracklist:

1. My Kind of Present

2. It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

3. I Believe In Santa

4. Last Christmas

5. Holidays [feat. Earth, Wind & Fire]

6. Christmas Party

7. Winter Wonderland

8. White Christmas [feat. Seth MacFarlane]

9. Holly Jolly Christmas

10. Christmas Got Me Blue

11. Sleigh Ride

12. My Only Wish

13. The Christmas Song

14. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer [feat. Jayden, Jenna, & Marcus Toney]

15. Naughty List

16. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas [feat. Gary Trainor]

17. I’ll Be Home

18. Silent Night

