Erstes Weihnachtsalbum von Tori Kelly

Es weihnachtet sehr bei Tori Kelly: Vorgestern (30.10.) bringt die Sängerin ihr erstes Weihnachtsalbum mit dem Titel „A Tori Kelly Christmas“ heraus, berichtet „Universal Music“. Produziert wurde die Platte von R&B und Soul-Überproduzent Babyface, der auch als Feature-Gast bei der ersten Single “Let It Snow” dabei ist. Auf dem Album selbst befinden sich einige Neuinterpretation von Weihnachtsklassiker sowie brandneue Songs von Kelly höchstpersönlich.

Hier die Tracklist:

1. „Silent Night“ Joseph Mohr

2. „25th“

3. „Christmas Time Is Here“

4. „Joy to the World/Joyful, Joyful“

5. „Sleigh Ride“ Mitchell Parish

6. „O Holy Night“

7. „Gift That Keeps on Giving“

8. „Elf Interlude“

9. „Let It Snow“ (featuring Babyface)

10. „O Come, O Come Emmanuel/O Come All Ye Faithful“

11. „Go Tell It on the Mountain“

12. „This Christmas“

13. „Hallelujah“

Foto: (c) LVN / PR Photos