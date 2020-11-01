Erstes Weihnachtsalbum von Tori Kelly

Es weihnachtet sehr bei Tori Kelly: Vorgestern (30.10.) bringt die Sängerin ihr erstes Weihnachtsalbum mit dem Titel „A Tori Kelly Christmas“ heraus, berichtet „Universal Music“. Produziert wurde die Platte von R&B und Soul-Überproduzent Babyface, der auch als Feature-Gast bei der ersten Single “Let It Snow” dabei ist. Auf dem Album selbst befinden sich einige Neuinterpretation von Weihnachtsklassiker sowie brandneue Songs von Kelly höchstpersönlich.
Hier die Tracklist:
1. „Silent Night“ Joseph Mohr
2. „25th“
3. „Christmas Time Is Here“
4. „Joy to the World/Joyful, Joyful“
5. „Sleigh Ride“ Mitchell Parish
6. „O Holy Night“
7. „Gift That Keeps on Giving“
8. „Elf Interlude“
9. „Let It Snow“ (featuring Babyface)
10. „O Come, O Come Emmanuel/O Come All Ye Faithful“
11. „Go Tell It on the Mountain“
12. „This Christmas“
13. „Hallelujah“
Foto: (c) LVN / PR Photos