„Little Mix“: Ein Album ohne Druck

Letzte Woche (06.11.) haben „Little Mix“ ihr neuestes Album „Confetti“ veröffentlicht. Sängerin Leigh-Anne Pinnock liebte den Entstehungsprozess dabei, wie sie gegenüber „NMD Deutschland Radio“ erzählte.

Wörtlich sagte sie: „Ich fand es großartig, wie alles so natürlich entstand. Wir hatten nicht viel Druck. Wir wollten einfach ein Album machen, das wir lieben.“ Doch nicht nur das begeistert Pinnock. Sie fügte noch hinzu: „Ich liebe auch die Grafik des Albums. Ich finde, es ist unser bisher bestes Cover.“

Hier die Tracklist:

1. Break Up Song

2. Holiday

3. Sweet Melody

4. Confetti

5. Happiness

6. Not a Pop Song

7. Nothing But My Feelings

8. Gloves Up

9. A Mess (Happy 4 U)

10. My Love Won’t Let You Down

11. Rendezvous

12. If You Want My Love

13. Breathe

