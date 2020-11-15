People’s Choice Awards 2020 finden heute statt – Kategorie „TV“

Heute Abend (15.11.) werden die diesjährigen People’s Choice Awards vergeben. In der Kategorie „TV“ könnte „Grey’s Anatomy“, „Never Have I Ever“, „Outer Banks“ oder „The Bachelor“ sowie „The Masked Singer“, „The Last Dance“, „This Is Us“ oder „Tiger King“ zur beliebtesten Serie gekürt werden.
Dementsprechend haben unter anderem auch Ellen Pompeo, Christina Applegate oder Mandy Moore die Chance, zur beliebtesten Schauspielerin ernannt zu werden. Das männliche Pendant könnte beispielsweise an Jason Bateman, Jesse Williams oder Steve Carell gehen.
Hier die Nominierten der Kategorie „TV“:
BELIEBTESTE SERIE
Grey’s Anatomy
Never Have I Ever
Outer Banks
The Bachelor
The Masked Singer
The Last Dance
This Is Us
Tiger King
BELIEBTESTER MÄNNLICHER TV-STAR
Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carell – Space Force
BELIEBTESTER WEIBLICHER TV-STAR
Christina Applegate – Dead To Me
Danai Gurira – The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Sofia Vergara – Modern Family
BELIEBTESTE COMEDY-SERIE
Dead To Me
Grown-Ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
Schitt’s Creek
The Good Place
BELIEBTESTER COMEDY-TV-STAR
Christina Applegate – Dead To Me
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jameela Jamil – The Good Place
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell – The Good Place
Sofia Vergara – Modern Family
Yara Shahidi – Grown-ish
BELIEBTESTE DRAMA-SERIE
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Ozark
Power
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
BELIEBTESTER DRAMA-TV-STAR
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
Danai Gurira – The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
BELIEBTESTE SCI-FI/FANTASY-SHOW
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Legacies
Locke & Key
Supergirl
Supernatural
Wynonna Earp
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
BELIEBTESTE WETTBEWERBS-SHOW
American Idol
America’s Got Talent
Top Chef
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Challenge: Total Madness
The Masked Singer
The Voice
BELIEBTESTE REALITY-SHOW
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Love is Blind
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Below Deck Mediterranean
Queer Eye
BELIEBTESTER REALITY-TV-STAR
Antoni Porowski – Queer Eye
Darcey & Stacey Silva – Darcey & Stacey
Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian West – Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian – Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Porsha Williams – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BELIEBTESTER TAGESSHOW
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly & Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
BELIEBTESTER NACHTSHOW
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BELIEBTESTE SHOW ZUM VERSCHLINGEN
Cheer
Love Is Blind
Never Have I Ever
Normal People
Outer Banks
Ozark
Schitt’s Creek
Tiger King
Foto: (c) Izumi Hasegawa / PR Photos