People’s Choice Awards 2020 finden heutet statt – Kategorie „Film“

Heute Abend (15.11.) werden die diesjährigen People’s Choice Awards vergeben. In der Kategorie „Film“ könnte Margot Robbie für ihre Leistung in „Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn“ in den Kategorien „Beliebteste Schauspielerin“ und „Beliebtester Action-Darsteller“ ausgezeichnet werden. Insgesamt ist der Streifen „Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn“ sechs Mal für einen People’s Choice Award nominiert.
Ebenfalls Mehrfachnominierungen hat „Bad Boys For Life“ und „Hamilton“ erhalten.
Hier die Nominierten der Kategorie „Film“:
BELIEBTESTER FILM
Bad Boys For Life
Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Extraction
Hamilton
Project Power
The Invisible Man
The Old Guard
Trolls World Tour
BELIEBTESTER SCHAUSPIELER
Chris Hemsworth – Extraction
Jamie Foxx – Project Power
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Mark Wahlberg – Spenser Confidential
Robert Downey Jr. – Dolittle
Tom Hanks – Greyhound
Vin Diesel – Bloodshot
Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life
BELIEBTESTE SCHAUSPIELERIN
Camila Mendes – Dangerous Lies
Charlize Theron – The Old Guard
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Issa Rae – The Lovebirds
Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Salma Hayek – Like A Boss
Tiffany Haddish – Like A Boss
Vanessa Hudgens – Bad Boys For Life
BELIEBTESTER ACTION-FILM
Bad Boys For Life
Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Extraction
Mulan
Project Power
Tenet
The Old Guard
BELIEBTESTER ACTION-DARSTELLER
Charlize Theron – The Old Guard
Chris Hemsworth – Extraction
Jamie Foxx – Project Power
John David Washington – Tenet
Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Vanessa Hudgens – Bad Boys For Life
Vin Diesel – Bloodshot
Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life
BELIEBTESTE KOMÖDIE
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Like A Boss
The King of Staten Island
The Kissing Booth 2
The Lovebirds
The Wrong Missy
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Bill & Ted Face The Music
BELIEBTESTER KOMÖDIEN-DARSTELLER
David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Issa Rae – The Lovebirds
Joey King – The Kissing Booth 2
Keanu Reeves – Bill & Ted Face the Music
Noah Centineo – To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Pete Davidson – The King of Staten Island
Salma Hayek – Like A Boss
Will Ferrell – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
BELIEBTESTES DRAMA
Hamilton
Dangerous Lies
Greyhound
I Still Believe
The Invisible Man
The High Note
The Photograph
The Way Back
BELIEBTESTER DRAMA-DARSTELLER
Ben Affleck – The Way Back
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Issa Rae – The Photograph
KJ Apa – I Still Believe
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Russell Crowe – Unhinged
Tom Hanks – Greyhound
Tracee Ellis Ross – The High Note
BELIEBTESTER FAMILIEN-FILM
Dolittle
My Spy
Onward
Scoob!
Sonic The Hedgehog
The Call of the Wild
The Willoughbys
Trolls World Tour
