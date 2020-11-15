People’s Choice Awards 2020 finden heutet statt – Kategorie „Film“

Heute Abend (15.11.) werden die diesjährigen People’s Choice Awards vergeben. In der Kategorie „Film“ könnte Margot Robbie für ihre Leistung in „Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn“ in den Kategorien „Beliebteste Schauspielerin“ und „Beliebtester Action-Darsteller“ ausgezeichnet werden. Insgesamt ist der Streifen „Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn“ sechs Mal für einen People’s Choice Award nominiert.

Ebenfalls Mehrfachnominierungen hat „Bad Boys For Life“ und „Hamilton“ erhalten.

Hier die Nominierten der Kategorie „Film“:

BELIEBTESTER FILM

Bad Boys For Life

Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

BELIEBTESTER SCHAUSPIELER

Chris Hemsworth – Extraction

Jamie Foxx – Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg – Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr. – Dolittle

Tom Hanks – Greyhound

Vin Diesel – Bloodshot

Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life

BELIEBTESTE SCHAUSPIELERIN

Camila Mendes – Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron – The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Issa Rae – The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek – Like A Boss

Tiffany Haddish – Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens – Bad Boys For Life

BELIEBTESTER ACTION-FILM

Bad Boys For Life

Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan

Project Power

Tenet

The Old Guard

BELIEBTESTER ACTION-DARSTELLER

Charlize Theron – The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth – Extraction

Jamie Foxx – Project Power

John David Washington – Tenet

Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens – Bad Boys For Life

Vin Diesel – Bloodshot

Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life

BELIEBTESTE KOMÖDIE

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The King of Staten Island

The Kissing Booth 2

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face The Music

BELIEBTESTER KOMÖDIEN-DARSTELLER

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae – The Lovebirds

Joey King – The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves – Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo – To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson – The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek – Like A Boss

Will Ferrell – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

BELIEBTESTES DRAMA

Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

The Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

BELIEBTESTER DRAMA-DARSTELLER

Ben Affleck – The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Issa Rae – The Photograph

KJ Apa – I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Russell Crowe – Unhinged

Tom Hanks – Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross – The High Note

BELIEBTESTER FAMILIEN-FILM

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob!

Sonic The Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

