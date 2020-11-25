Powfu: „Dieses Projekt als Ganzes ist etwas ganz Besonderes für mich“

Mit seiner EP „some boring love stories pt. 5“ hat Powfu letzte Woche (20.11.) ein echtes Herzstück veröffentlicht. Der Musiker selbst sagte laut „Sony Music“ dazu: „Dies ist meine Lieblings-EP, die ich bisher veröffentlicht habe. Das Lied ‚the fire in your eyes keeps me warm‘ ist auch mein Lieblingssong, den ich bisher geschrieben habe. Dieses Projekt als Ganzes ist etwas ganz Besonderes für mich, und ich bin sehr stolz darauf. Ich denke, die Produktion ist ein wichtiger Schritt nach vorn und ich glaube, meine Fans werden es genauso lieben wie ich.“

Hier die Tracklist:

1. the fire in your eyes keeps me warm

2. when the hospital was my home (Ft. Rxseboy)

3. 17again

4. throw it all away (Ft. Jomie)

5. stay4ever (Ft. Mounika.)

6. no promises (Ft. Scapegoat)

7. clash of the titans

8. silver linings

