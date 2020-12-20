Eminem mit neuer Album-Deluxe-Edition

Eminem hat eine Überraschung für seine Fans und die kommt nicht erst noch, die ist schon da. Denn vorgestern (18.12.) hat der Rapper die Deluxe-Edition seines neuesten Albums „Music To Be Murdered By“ veröffentlicht, einschließlich einer vollständigen B-Seite mit neuem Material. 16 Tracks gibt es zu hören, mit dabei sind auch Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign und DJ Premier. Die Deluxe Edition enthält auch eine zweite CD, die das vollständige Originalalbum enthält. Via „Instagram“ schrieb Eminem: „Onkel Alfred [Hitchcock] hat dich nach mehr schreien hören. Genieße Seite B.“ Laut dem Rapper war Hitchcock eine wichtige Inspiration für die Konzeption des Albums.

Hier die Tracklist zu „Music To Be Murdered By – Deluxe Edition“:

1. Alfred – Intro

2. Black Magic (feat. Skylar Grey)

3. Alfred´s Theme

4. Tone Deaf

5. Book of Rhymes (feat. DJ Premier)

6. Favorite Bitch (Ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

7. Guns Blazing (Ft. Dr. Dre & Sly Pyper)

8. Gnat

9. Higher

10. These Demons (Ft. MAJ)

11. Key (Skit)

12. She Loves Me

13. Killer

14. Zeus (Ft. White Gold)

15. Thus Far (Interlude)

16. Discombobulated

17. Premonition (Intro)

18. Unaccommodating (Ft. Young M.A)

19. You Gon‘ Learn (Ft. Royce da 5’9″ & White Gold)

20. Alfred (Interlude)

21. Those Kinda Nights (Ft. Ed Sheeran)

22. In Too Deep

23. Godzilla (Ft. Juice WRLD)

24. Darkness

25. Leaving Heaven (Ft. Skylar Grey)

26. Yah Yah (Ft. Black Thought, dEnAun, Q-Tip & Royce da 5’9″)

27. Stepdad (Intro)

28. Stepdad

29. Marsh

30. Never Love Again

31. Little Engine

32. Lock It Up (Ft. Anderson .Paak)

33. Farewell

34. No Regrets (Ft. Don Toliver)

35. I Will (Ft. Joell Ortiz, KXNG Crooked & Royce da 5’9″)

36. Alfred (Outro)

Foto: (c) Craig McDean / Universal Music