Eminem mit neuer Album-Deluxe-Edition

Eminem hat eine Überraschung für seine Fans und die kommt nicht erst noch, die ist schon da. Denn vorgestern (18.12.) hat der Rapper die Deluxe-Edition seines neuesten Albums „Music To Be Murdered By“ veröffentlicht, einschließlich einer vollständigen B-Seite mit neuem Material. 16 Tracks gibt es zu hören, mit dabei sind auch Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign und DJ Premier. Die Deluxe Edition enthält auch eine zweite CD, die das vollständige Originalalbum enthält. Via „Instagram“ schrieb Eminem: „Onkel Alfred [Hitchcock] hat dich nach mehr schreien hören. Genieße Seite B.“ Laut dem Rapper war Hitchcock eine wichtige Inspiration für die Konzeption des Albums.
Hier die Tracklist zu „Music To Be Murdered By – Deluxe Edition“:
1. Alfred – Intro
2. Black Magic (feat. Skylar Grey)
3. Alfred´s Theme
4. Tone Deaf
5. Book of Rhymes (feat. DJ Premier)
6. Favorite Bitch (Ft. Ty Dolla $ign)
7. Guns Blazing (Ft. Dr. Dre & Sly Pyper)
8. Gnat
9. Higher
10. These Demons (Ft. MAJ)
11. Key (Skit)
12. She Loves Me
13. Killer
14. Zeus (Ft. White Gold)
15. Thus Far (Interlude)
16. Discombobulated
17. Premonition (Intro)
18. Unaccommodating (Ft. Young M.A)
19. You Gon‘ Learn (Ft. Royce da 5’9″ & White Gold)
20. Alfred (Interlude)
21. Those Kinda Nights (Ft. Ed Sheeran)
22. In Too Deep
23. Godzilla (Ft. Juice WRLD)
24. Darkness
25. Leaving Heaven (Ft. Skylar Grey)
26. Yah Yah (Ft. Black Thought, dEnAun, Q-Tip & Royce da 5’9″)
27. Stepdad (Intro)
28. Stepdad
29. Marsh
30. Never Love Again
31. Little Engine
32. Lock It Up (Ft. Anderson .Paak)
33. Farewell
34. No Regrets (Ft. Don Toliver)
35. I Will (Ft. Joell Ortiz, KXNG Crooked & Royce da 5’9″)
36. Alfred (Outro)
