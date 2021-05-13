Paul Weller veröffentlicht sein neues Album “Fat Pop”

Der ehemalige Frontman der legendären Band The Jam und Modfather Paul Weller veröffentlicht mit “Fat Pop (Volume 1)” sein sechzehntes Solo-Album. Nachdem er wie tausende Andere aufgrund der Pandemielage seine gesamte Tour verschieben musste, arbeitete der 62-Jährige stattdessen an neuer Musik. Sein neues Album umfasst treibende Synth-Stücke, sinfonischen Pop bis hin zu filigranen Balladen. Dabei sind auch eine Reihe von Gaststars: Andy Fairweather Low, Lia Metcalfe von The Mysterines sowie Wellers Tochter Leah.

“Fat Pop (Volume 1)” erscheint als Standard CD, 3 CD Box-Set, Standard Vinyl, Kassette, Picture Disc Vinyl, Coloured Vinyl sowie als 3 LP Box-Set (7‘‘) und digital.

Tracklist:

1. Cosmic Fringes

2. True

3. Fat Pop

4. Shade Of blue

5. Glad Times

6. Cobweb / Connections

7. Testify

8. That Pleasure

9. Failed

10. Moving VCanvas

11. In Better Times

12. Still Glides The Stream

Foto: (c) Universal Music