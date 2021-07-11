Post Malone ist zurück mit neuer Single “MOTLEY CREW” und Video

Pünktlich zu seinem 26. Geburtstag hat Post Malone – indirekt – einen neuen Song angekündigt. Sein Freund und Manager Dre London enthüllte via Instagram direkt von Post Malones Geburtstagsparty, dass der Rapper, Sänger und Songwriter am Freitag, 9. Juli, seine neue Single “MOTLEY CREW” veröffentlichen wird. Auch das Nascar-inspirierte Musikvideo zu “MOTLEY CREW” feiert am vorgestrigen Freitag Premiere!

Mit dabei, das sieht man bereits im Trailer, sind u.a. Mötley Crue-Drummer Tommy Lee, Tiga und einige andere Kollegen.

„I get the commas period! Covered in ice Siberia! Im at the top of the pyramid! B*tch I’m a star I’m Sirius! We came to play it’s serious! Came with the gang a myriad! Came with the gang a myriad! Came with the motley crew!” Damn! no one gets as hype as me when my artist talk that sh*t!“

Foto: (c) Universal Music